Dylan’s heartbroken family issued a tribute saying he had been ‘tragically taken’ from his loved ones.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs after a cyclist was killed in a crash on the East Lancs on Friday.

Dylan Kearns, 25, was hit by a white Volkswagen Sirocco car at the junction with Moorgate Road in Kirkby at around 7am. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs and driving a vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the limit. He remains in police custody.

In a short tribute, Dylan’s family said he had been ‘tragically taken’ from his loved ones. Adding: “He was a well-known lad and liked by everyone and he had a contagious smile that was so warm. He was so loved and will be missed by everyone.”

Cyclist Dylan Kearns died form his injures after being hit by a car in Kirkby. Image: Family handout

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson said Merseyside Police are appealing for any information that could help with their ongoing investigation. “If you witnessed the incident, or have CCTV or dashcam footage, please contact us if you have not already done so,” he said.

"I urge drivers who were in the area to please check dashcam footage to see if it has captured anything that will help with the investigation as every piece of information is vitally important to our investigation to establish what happened.”