Liverpool ONE has announced the brand’s new 10,000 sq ft location in Chavasse Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Global social darts concept, Fight Club, is set to open in the venue that once held the title of Liverpool’s ‘most Instagrammable’ restaurant.

Hoping to open in Autumn 2024, Liverpool ONE has announced the brand’s new 10,000 sq ft location in Chavasse Park, which will hold a total guest capacity of 350.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The darts franchise has 19 venues across the UK, America and Australia, having been set up in 2012 by two founders who saw a group enjoying a game of darts in a pub in Devon. The first venue opened in 2015 in Shoreditch, before expanding across the country.

Spanning two floors with two feature bars, Flight Club Liverpool will be set in the former Boujee venue at Kenyon Steps which shut down unexpectedly last year - less than two years after first opening its doors.