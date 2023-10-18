Fight Club to take over Liverpool’s former ‘most Instagrammable’ venue
Liverpool ONE has announced the brand’s new 10,000 sq ft location in Chavasse Park.
Global social darts concept, Fight Club, is set to open in the venue that once held the title of Liverpool’s ‘most Instagrammable’ restaurant.
Hoping to open in Autumn 2024, Liverpool ONE has announced the brand’s new 10,000 sq ft location in Chavasse Park, which will hold a total guest capacity of 350.
The darts franchise has 19 venues across the UK, America and Australia, having been set up in 2012 by two founders who saw a group enjoying a game of darts in a pub in Devon. The first venue opened in 2015 in Shoreditch, before expanding across the country.
Spanning two floors with two feature bars, Flight Club Liverpool will be set in the former Boujee venue at Kenyon Steps which shut down unexpectedly last year - less than two years after first opening its doors.
With an extensive lunch and dinner menu, Fight Club will offer sourdough pizzas, burgers, wraps and small plates, alongside classic cocktails and cocktail slushies. The site will also feature two terraces.