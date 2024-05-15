New data reveals Wirral’s dog fouling hotspots, as the peninsula sees an increase in people not picking up their dogs’ poo.

Data from April 2023 to March 2024 shows there were 373 reports of dog fouling in Wirral, compared with 336 reports the year prior. Fewer streets were also cleaned in the 11 month period, with 1,415 street cleansing activities carried out compared to 2,446 the previous year.

One ward saw more than 47 reports of dog fouling between April 14, 2023 and March 26, 2024 - the highest in the borough - while at the other end of the spectrum, Leasowe and Moreton East Ward saw just three.

- Worst Wirral areas for fly tipping Discussing the data, Cllr Liz Grey, Wirral Council’s environment committee chair, said: “There really is no excuse - it’s lazy, it’s selfish and it is anti-social. Of course, the council has a street cleansing schedule to clear up litter, dog mess and other rubbish, but with the best will in the world there are simply not the resources to enable our cleaners to respond reactively to every report of dog fouling.

“Not picking up dog fouling is an offence and the local authority has the power to issue a fixed penalty notice if someone is caught in the act by an enforcement officer. Wirral Council is currently looking once again at introducing a dedicated environmental enforcement team to patrol known hotspots and issue on the spot penalties to anyone who is observed committing a litter or dog-fouling offence. But the bottom line is, if you are a dog owner walking your pet, it is up to you to make sure you carry dog poo bags and it is your responsibility to pick any mess up in a bag and put the bag in the bin. It can go in any public litter bin, or your green wheelie bin at home.”

Below are the worst places for dog fouling on the Wirral, according to the latest data. Each ward listed had at least 15 reports of dog fouling incidents between April 14, 2023 and March 26, 2024.

1 . Birkenhead and Tranmere, Wirral According to the latest data, there were 47 reports of dog fouling in the Birkenhead and Tranmere ward. Photo: Andrew - stock.adobe.com

2 . Wallasey, Wirral According to the latest data, there were 28 reports of dog fouling in the Wallasey ward. Photo: LDRS

3 . West Kirby and Thurstaston, Wirral According to the latest data, there were 27 reports of dog fouling in the West Kirby and Thurstaston ward. Photo: Wikimedia/Rept0n1x

4 . Bromborough, Wirral According to the latest data, there were 26 reports of dog fouling in the Bromborough ward. Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia