A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Dead body found on banks of River Mersey in Liverpool

Merseyside Police confirmed that a man’s body has been found on a mudbank.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:50 BST
The body of a man has been found on a mudbank of the River Mersey in Liverpool, Merseyside Police have confirmed.

The dead body of a man in his 60s was discovered on the shoreline near Riverside Drive at around 7.20pm on Monday night. Merseyside Police attended the scene alongside coastguard rescue teams from Crosby and Wirral.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We were notified by HM Coastguard that the body of a man in his 60s had been located on a mudbank near to Riverside Drive at 7.20pm last night, Monday 2 October. The man’s next of kin have been made aware.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

