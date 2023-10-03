Dead body found on banks of River Mersey in Liverpool

Merseyside Police confirmed that a man’s body has been found on a mudbank.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The body of a man has been found on a mudbank of the River Mersey in Liverpool, Merseyside Police have confirmed.

The dead body of a man in his 60s was discovered on the shoreline near Riverside Drive at around 7.20pm on Monday night. Merseyside Police attended the scene alongside coastguard rescue teams from Crosby and Wirral.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We were notified by HM Coastguard that the body of a man in his 60s had been located on a mudbank near to Riverside Drive at 7.20pm last night, Monday 2 October. The man’s next of kin have been made aware.”