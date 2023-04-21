Register
‘Democracy, freedom, human dignity’ - why Ukrainians in Liverpool are backing Eurovision

“Ukrainians were involved in the process of preparation for Eurovision”

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 21st Apr 2023, 07:37 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 07:38 BST

A total of 37 countries will come together to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool in May. The city is hosting the event on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine due to their ongoing war to repel the Russian invasion.

The Song Contest will celebrate both Scouse and Ukraine culture during nine days of celebrations that will culminate with the Grand Final at the M&S Bank Arena on May 13.

Ukrainians in the city have been included in the process and famous figures from their homeland will help host and perform during Eurovision celebrations.

Rev. Dr Taras Khomych, the chair of Liverpool’s branch of the Association of Ukraine In Great Britain, has been speaking to us about the song contest.

He said: "Ukrainians were involved in the process of preparation for Eurovision. Culture Liverpool, the BBC and other stakeholders made a special point to involve Ukrainians and we are grateful for that."

Rev. Dr Taras Khomych, the chair of Liverpool's branch of the Association of Ukraine In Great BritainRev. Dr Taras Khomych, the chair of Liverpool's branch of the Association of Ukraine In Great Britain
Rev. Dr Taras Khomych, the chair of Liverpool's branch of the Association of Ukraine In Great Britain

The logo for this year’s event is inspired by the Ukrainian and UK flags and with over 160 million viewers expected to watch Eurovision it’s an important reminder of why Liverpool is hosting the event.

Whilst war still rages on in Ukraine, Rev. Dr Khomych says we all need to stay united: "We are grateful for every bit of support which comes in because it’s the fight for all of us. It’s a fight for values, democracy, freedom, and human dignity which we stand for. All of us together. I think we need to support each other in this fight."

  • For the full feature watch the video at the top of this page.
