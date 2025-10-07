LDRS

A much-loved swimming pool and leisure centre at the heart of a Merseyside estate looks set to be demolished in the coming months.

Woodchurch Leisure Centre permanently closed in 2022 and, nearly three years ago, the leisure centre was earmarked for demolition “to make way for a growth in outdoor leisure provision” as part of £20m budget cuts passed by Wirral Council, saving £402,000.

The leisure centre had been heavily subsidised by the council and would have needed significant costs to be spent on repairs. Following the 2022 decision, a community bid was put forward to take it over with supporters raising more than £83,000. Despite a massive community effort, this bid was unsuccessful and the money raised was redistributed to local community groups.

Now J Freeley Ltd has been given two contracts worth more than £1.3m. One of these, costing £641,434.50, is to remove toxic asbestos from the building over seven weeks and another is to completely demolish and clear the site over 12 weeks costing £659,949.32.

The empty leisure centre is over 60 years old and was the least used of the council’s leisure centres before it closed. It has had little maintenance since and been vandalised.

A Wirral Council officer decision notice published September 30 said: “There is an opportunity, following demolition of the leisure centre, to construct a further two artificial grass pitches on this site and / or additional alternative outdoor sports provision, which will form a community sports hub.”

The cost of demolition comes from the council’s capital budget and there will also be a saving of £48,000 going forward once the centre is gone, linked to current security costs. £40,000 has been spent by the council to try and keep the building secure.

A report attached to the decision said: “Despite best endeavours vandals and trespassers have been able to access the building causing extensive damage with most of the copper pipework and electric cabling being removed.

A further risk is the known presence of asbestos within the building and whilst none has been found to be damaged or disturbed its very presence poses a health risk should the asbestos be wilfully and unlawfully disturbed.”

The report said: “The demolition of the building is a last resort due to the impact on climate and environment. The building is old and would have limited appeal in alternative use should investment be an option.

“Asbestos was widely found throughout the building. The demolition of the building would allow the site to be developed for much needed regeneration of the Woodchurch area and supporting life chances of the area and helping health equalities.”

Recently it was announced the Woodchurch was receiving £20m from the UK Government over a decade. Two other Wirral areas, Seacombe and central Birkenhead, have also received the same funding. A board will be set up in each area to oversee the funds with the government promising communities they will get to decide where the money is spent.

Upton councillor Stephen Bennett previously said: “This is a massive opportunity for the Woodchurch. Under the Conservative Government we lost our Woodchurch services like the leisure centre and our community centre.

“This money will play an important role in bringing services to Woodchurch back. On the doorstep, the number one thing I hear is people want more facilities on the Woodchurch along with an improved transport plan. This will be the opportunity to make sure residents can help decide what our community needs”