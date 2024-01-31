The North and South Annexe buildings beside Wallasey Town Hall are set to be demolished

Demolition works are set to begin on two buildings that have been branded an "eyesore".

A letter seen by LiverpoolWorld confirms that work will begin to demolish the North and South Annexe Buildings which neighbour Wallasey Town Hall on Brighton Street on Monday, February 5. The buildings were previously used as administrative offices though were vacated in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and have remained empty ever since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wirral Council received £2.3m in a brownfield land grant to knock down the buildings and kick off the regeneration of the Seacombe area. Work was previously carried out to remove asbestos from the buildings and disconnect all utilities.

The North and South Annexe buildings beside Wallasey Town Hall are set to be demolished

The site is located within the Seacombe Masterplan area, and provides a 'unique opportunity to provide quality housing in an area of significant deprivation', according to the Council's website. The site has been earmarked for the delivery of 149 new homes in the Wirral Local Plan 2021-2037.

Many locals reacted positively to the news. Sharing their thoughts about the demolition of the "eyesore" buildings on Facebook. One local resident said: "They are pretty ugly buildings. I’m sure they won’t be missed."