Michael McGrane was deported back to the UK a decade ago after a life sentence was imposed in 2001 for murdering a pregnant patient.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 'depraved and evil' former doctor who returned to Merseyside after serving a life sentence in Australia has now been put back behind bars for historic child sex abuse.

Michael McGrane was deported back to the UK a decade ago after a life sentence was imposed in 2001 for murdering a pregnant patient by giving her a morphine overdose after she reported him to the authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two years later, he was convicted of 13 offences involving indecently assaulting other patients and using a stupefying drug to commit the offences.

Last year McGrane, of Victoria Street, Southport, was jailed by Liverpool Crown Court for nine months after being caught with almost 1,600 indecent photos and videos of children.

Michael McGrane was deported back to the UK a decade ago after a life sentence was imposed in 2001 for murdering a pregnant patient by giving her a morphine overdose after she reported him to the authorities. Photo: Merseyside Police/Getty

During the trial, Liverpool Crown Court heard that Michael McGrane downloaded the indecent content over a one year period, ten years after being released from jail in Australia. Police officers found 1,585 category C images of children, including 208 prohibited images of children on devices in his home.

The trial led to a woman, whom he had repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped 40 years ago in Liverpool, to go to police to ensure other females are not abused by him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McGrane, 61, disputed her allegations but was convicted after a trial at the same court and he was today (Monday, November 13) jailed for 23 years with an extended one year licence.

Sentencing

Judge Robert Trevor-Jones told the defendant, who showed no emotion, that his offending history “reveals you are a depraved and evil individual."

He said that the victim spoke of the offending happening “hundreds of times” and his previous conviction “displayed your continued deviant interest in children.”

McGrane had previously been convicted of four offences of indecent assault, four of rape and four of buggery, which would now be charged as anal rape.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frances Willmott, prosecuting, told the court the offences took place more than 40 years ago beginning when the victim was four years old and continuing until she was 12. He began his abuse by indecently assaulting her but moved onto repeatedly raping her. His grooming activity included buying her sweets, though he also threatened her.

The victim bravely read out her impact statement to the judge in which she told how he had “inflicted irreversible physical and emotional damage.”

She said other people had known but taken no action leaving her to be ”exploited by this twisted and perverted man. Shame on you. I strongly believe in karma and you will get what you deserve.”

She added that when she found out about his child porn offences she felt it was “my duty” to speak out to and not fail any children as she had been failed. The woman urged the judge, “Do not let this man ever hurt another woman or child.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Birrell, defending, said, ”There is precious little mitigation.” He said at the time of some of the offences McGrane was under 18 and was a young adult when the later offences occurred.