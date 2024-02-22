Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than a dozen huge dinosaurs are set to descend on Southport town centre this Easter as part of an exciting family-friendly event.

The 'BRICKOSAURS' exhibition will headline DinoTown Southport, which is organised by Southport BID and will feature a range of dinosaur-themed activities and competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fifteen brick-built models, consisting of more 550,000 bricks, will be displayed across the town centre throughout the Easter holidays, between March 29 and April 14.

Lord Street Gardens will transform into ‘Prehistoric Park’ for the duration of the event, with a number of the dinosaurs available to visit up-close. Further models will be displayed at stores and locations around the town centre, including Marks and Spencer, TK Maxx, and Wayfarers Arcade.

Fifteen brick-built models, consisting of more 550,000 bricks, will be displayed across the town centre throughout the Easter holidays, between March 29 and April 14. Image: Southport BID

DinoTown maps, detailing locations of the BRICKOSAURS and other activities, will be available both in both digital and physical formats closer to the event and budding dinosaur rangers will be tasked with discovering facts and figures about the beasts. Those who complete the challenge will have the opportunity to enter a competition and win prizes.

‘Dino-Selfie Zones’ will also be in place at ASDA and Silcock’s Flavours Ice Cream Parlour, where visitors can pose with brick models and enter further competitions to win Dino-themed prizes.