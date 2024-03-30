DinoTown Southport: Huge lego dinosaurs have taken over town centre - pictures
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than a dozen huge Lego dinosaurs have descend on Southport town centre this Easter as part of an exciting family-friendly event. The 'BRICKOSAURS' exhibition is part of DinoTown Southport, which is organised by Southport BID, and features a range of dinosaur-themed activities and competitions.
The headline attraction is the fifteen brick-built models of dinosaurs, consisting of more 550,000 bricks, that will be on display across the town centre throughout the Easter holidays, between March 29 and April 14.
Lord Street Gardens has been transformed into ‘Prehistoric Park’ for the duration of the DinoTown event. Further models are being displayed at stores and internal locations around Southport town centre, including Marks and Spencer, TK Maxx, and Wayfarers Arcade.
Budding dinosaur rangers will be tasked with discovering facts and figures about the beasts, for the chance to win prizes. Activity maps can be followed online, printed at home, or picked up from Sainsbury’s, Primark, ASDA, Marks and Spencer Café, or The Atkinson.
‘Dino-Selfie Zones’ are in place at ASDA and Silcock’s Flavours Ice Cream Parlour, where visitors can pose with brick models and enter further competitions to win Dino-themed prizes. Other DinoTown activities include a Dinormous Egg Hunt, where you can seek out huge chocolate Easter eggs hidden around town, dino-workshops, character shows, colouring competitions, and more.