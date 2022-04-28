Mickey Mouse, Goofy and the rest of the Disney gang are coming to Liverpool next summer.

The entertainment giant has announced its summer cruise plans for 2023 - including a seven-night British Isles cruises from Southampton.

The Disney Dream cruise will stop at Belfast, Greenock (Glasgow and Edinburgh), Liverpool, Ringaskiddy (Cork) and Portland (Stonehenge).

What’s included on a Disney cruise?

The cruise will include everything you’d expect from a Disney experience and more.

There will be live shows, fireworks, movie screenings, interactions with all the famous characters, waterslides and splash zones, kids’ clubs and lots more.

As well as stuff for the kids, there’s plenty for adults to get up to - nightclubs and live music, adult-only restaurants, spas and salons and fitness suites.

When is the Disney cruise?

The cruise will be sailing between Sunday, September 10, to Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How much does it cost?

Prices vary depending on the number of guests. For two adults and two young children, an inside room will cost £4915, an oceanview room will cost £5214, a verendah room £5641, and a concierge room £10,823.

How do I buy tickets for the Disney cruise?

The good news is that tickets have not gone on sale...yet.

Tickets will be available for Platnium Castaway club members and Golden Oak club members on May 2.

Gold Castaway club members get access on the 3rd, and Silver, Disney Vacation club members and Adventure Insiders on the 5th.

Members of the general public will get access to the tickets on Monday, May 9, from 8am eastern time.