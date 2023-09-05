Mickey Mouse and the rest of the Disney gang are coming to Liverpool this September, on the iconic Disney Dream ship.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mickey Mouse and the rest of the Disney gang are coming to Liverpool this September, on the iconic Disney Dream ship.

The Disney Dream cruise will stop at Belfast, Greenock (Glasgow and Edinburgh), Liverpool, Ringaskiddy (Cork) and Portland (Stonehenge) as part of its seven-night adventure from Southampton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ship will be sailing between Sunday, September 10, to Sunday, September 17, 2023. Disney fans can see the incredible ship dock in Liverpool on September 14, from 8am. It will head back out to see at around 5pm.

Including everything you’d expect from a Disney experience, the cruise features live shows, fireworks, movie screenings, interactions with all the famous characters, waterslides and splash zones, kids’ clubs and lots more.

The cruise is pretty expensive, with prices varying depending on the number of guests. For two adults and two young children, an inside room will cost £4915, an oceanview room will cost £5214, a verendah room £5641, and a concierge room £10,823.

Other ships set to dock in Liverpool in September 2023