Iconic Disney Dream ship to dock in Liverpool during seven-night cruise
Mickey Mouse and the rest of the Disney gang are coming to Liverpool this September, on the iconic Disney Dream ship.
The Disney Dream cruise will stop at Belfast, Greenock (Glasgow and Edinburgh), Liverpool, Ringaskiddy (Cork) and Portland (Stonehenge) as part of its seven-night adventure from Southampton.
The ship will be sailing between Sunday, September 10, to Sunday, September 17, 2023. Disney fans can see the incredible ship dock in Liverpool on September 14, from 8am. It will head back out to see at around 5pm.
Including everything you’d expect from a Disney experience, the cruise features live shows, fireworks, movie screenings, interactions with all the famous characters, waterslides and splash zones, kids’ clubs and lots more.
The cruise is pretty expensive, with prices varying depending on the number of guests. For two adults and two young children, an inside room will cost £4915, an oceanview room will cost £5214, a verendah room £5641, and a concierge room £10,823.
Other ships set to dock in Liverpool in September 2023
- September 5: Viking Mars
- September 6: Carnival Pride
- September 7: Celebrity Apex
- September 8: Ambience
- September 9: Borealis
- September 10: Costa Favolosa
- September 11: Europa
- September 12: Viking Venus
- September 14: Disney Dream
- September 16: Hanseatic Spirit
- September 17: Borealis
- September 18: Viking Saturn
- September 20: Norwegian Dawn
- September 21: Seven Seas Splendor
- September 22: Europa II
- September 23: Viking Venus