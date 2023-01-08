The hospital opened in October last year.

In a letter to NHS trust executives, over 30 senior medics at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital said its emergency department was “overcrowded, chaotic and unpleasant”.

The letter was sent to the Health Service Journal (HSJ) and dated November 8. It higlighted issues such as patients being treated in corridos due to overcrowding, stating: “Frequently, patients are waiting for over 24 hours in these conditions.

Advertisement

“We are embarrassed, ashamed and demoralised by the standard of care we are able to provide.”

The well-being of staff was also mentioned, with the medics writing: “Since we have moved into the new building, we are all equally mortified by the steep decline in care standards. We see nursing staff in tears daily.”

The new Royal Liverpool Hospital opened in October last year, after years of delays. The new hospital design aims to promote efficiency and accessibility, however, has less beds than the previous site. The old site had 685 beds, whilst the new one has 640 and 21 intermediate care beds at Broadgreen Hospital.

The HSJ also published the Trust’s response to the letter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Medical Director of Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Dr Jim Gardner said that despite progress since November, “we completely recognise that there is still much more to be done to support the team.”