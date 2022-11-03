Liverpool dog ban: full list of more than 70 areas dogs could be banned over poo problems
Owners are set to banned from taking dogs onto more than 70 playgrounds and playing fields across Liverpool.
Following a consultation, the council has been recommended to implement a three-year ban on dogs being taken to numerous locations across the city in a bid to curb issues around fouling.
Further measures that could be introduced include the need to keep dogs on leads at all times in 10 specific areas, including cemeteries. Failure to do so could lead to an on the spot fine.
A total of 10 locations, including eight cemeteries, St John’s Gardens and Devonfield Gardens, would require dogs to be on a lead at all times.
The full list of locations where dogs are not permitted are:
- 1.ADLAM PARK – ENCLOSED PLAYGROUND, FOOTBALL PITCHES AND BOWLING GREEN.
- 2.AIGBURTH VALE PLAYGROUND, MOSSLEY HILL DRIVE, L17 (ENTIRE GROUNDS)
- 3. ALF LANGLEY PLAYGROUND
- 4. BANKS ROAD PLAYGROUND, LYON STREET, L19
- 5. BARNHAM DRIVE RECREATION GROUND* BARNHAM DRIVE, L (ENTIRE GROUNDS)
- 6. BELLE VALE PARK MUGA, CHILDWALL VALLEY ROAD, L25
- 7. BELLE VALE PARK PLAYGROUND, CHILDWALL VALLEY ROAD, L25
- 8. BILL SHANKLEY RECREATION GROUND* (ENTIRE GROUNDS)
- 9. BIRCHFIELD ROAD PLAYGROUND
- 10. BLACKROD AVENUE MUGA
- 11. BLACKROD AVENUE PLAYGROUND
- 12. CALDERSTONES PARK, CALDERTONES ROAD, L18, PLAYGROUND, WALLED GARDENS,
- FORMAL GARDENS, OLD ENGLISH GARDEN, JAPANESE GARDEN, BOWLING GREEN,
- ENCLOSED PICNIK AND ENCLOSED LAKE AREA AND LAKE.
- 13. CALDWAY DRIVE ENCLOSED FOOTBALL PITCHES, CALDWAY DRIVE, L27*
- 14. CARR LANE EAST FOOTBALL PITCHES* (ENTIRE GROUNDS)
- 15. CHILDWALL POS PLAYGROUND
- 16. CHINA STREET PLAYGROUND (EVERTON PARK)
- 17. CIRCULAR ROAD BOWLING GREEN*, CIRCULAR ROAD, L11 (ENTIRE GROUNDS).
- 18. CROWN STREET POS, OVERBURY STREET, L7, PLAYGROUND
- 19. CROXTETH COUNTRY PARK INFANTS PLAYGROUND AND POND.
- 20. CROXTETH COUNTRY PARK JUNIOR PLAYGROUND
- 21. DINGLE VALE PLAYGROUND
- 22. DORIC PARK MUGA (WHARNCLIFFE REC)
- 23. DORIC PARK PLAYGROUND (WHARNCLIFFE REC)
- 24. DOVECOT PARK PLAYGROUND
- 25. EVERTON TERRACE PLAYGROUND & EVERTON PARK MUGA AND ENCLOSED FOOTBALL
- PITCHES.
- 26. FESTIVAL PARK, L17, LAKE.
- 27. GARSTON (LONG LANE) REC PLAYGROUND, BOWLING GREEN AND ENCLOSED FOOTBALL
- PITCHES
- 28. GREAT GEORGE SQUARE PLAYGROUND
- 29. GREENBANK PARK PLAYGROUND, LAKE AND WALLED GARDENS
- 30. GREGSON PARK PLAYGROUND (RADCLIFFE POS)
- 31. HARLOW STREEET FOOTBALL PITCHES, L8
- 32. KIRKDALE RECREATION MUGA
- 33. KIRKDALE RECREATION PLAYGROUND (NEW)
- 34. LARKHILL GARDENS ANY ENCLOSED LAKE AREA AND LAKE.
- 35. LONGMOOR LANE INFANT & JUNIOR PLAYGROUND (SEEDS LANE)
- 36. LOWER BRECK RECREATION PLAYGROUND AND ENCLOSED FOOTBALL PITCHES
- 37. MIDGHALL STREET PLAYGROUND
- 38. MILL WOOD, L24 – LAKE
- 39. MUIRHEAD AVENUE GARDENS PLAYGROUND
- 40. NEWSHAM PARK PLAYGROUND, ENCLOSED LAKE AREA AND LAKES.
- 41. NORTHWAY RECREATION PLAYGROUND
- 42. OTTERSPOOL PROMENADE PLAYGROUND
- 43. PARKHILL PLAYGROUND, L8
- 44. PHYTHIAN PARK MUGA
- 45. PICTON PLAYGROUND
- 46. PRINCES PARK PLAYGROUND ENLOSED LAKE AREA AND LAKE,
- 47. QUARRY STREET PLAYGROUND
- 48. RICHMOND PARK PLAYGROUND
- 49. REYNOLDS PARK, L25 OLD ENGLISH WALLED GARDENS.
- 50. SCARGREEN RECREATION GROUND FOOTBALL PITCHES AND SKATE PARK
- 51. SCORE LANE GARDENS PLAY AREA, SCORE LANE, L16
- 52. SEED’S LANE PARK PLAYGROUND.
- 53. SEFTON PARK PLAYGROUND, BOWLING GREEN, TENNIS COURTS, PALM HOUSE, ENCLOSED
- CRICKET PITCH, ANY ENLOSED LAKE AREA AND THE LAKE/WATERWAYS.
- 54. SPRINGFIELD PARK PLAYGROUND
- 55. SPRINGWOOD RECREATION GROUND BOWLING GREEN*, SPINGWOOD AVENUE, L19
- 56. ST AGNES’ PLAYGROUND
- 57. ST MARTIN’S RECREATION PLAYGROUND
- 58. STANLEY PARK PLAYGROUND, ENLOSED LAKE AREA AND LAKE.
- 59. STAPLETON AVENUE MUGA
- 60. THE VENNY PLAYGROUND (CONLEACH ROAD)
- 61. THIRLMERE POS MUGA
- 62. THIRLMERE POS PLAYGROUND
- 63. UPPER HILL STREET PLAYGROUND
- 64. WALTON HALL PARK MUGA
- 65. WALTON HALL PARK PLAYGROUND, BOWLING GREENS AND ENLCOSED FOOTBALL PITCHES
- AND LAKE.
- 66. WARBRECK MOOR PLAYGROUND
- 67. WAVERTREE PARK (BOTANIC PARK, L7) PLAYGROUND AND WALLED GARDEN.
- 68. WAVERTREE PLAYGROUND (MYSTERY PARK, L15) ENCLOSED TENNIS COURTS, FOOTBALL
- PITCHES, ATHELITIC TRACK AND BOWLING GREEN.
- 69. WILLIAM COLLINS PLAYING FIELDS* (ENTIRE GROUNDS)
- 70. WOOLTON WOODS, WALLED GARDENS.
- 71. WOOD LANE MUGA
- 72. WOOD LANE PLAYGROUND
🎖️Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has vowed to defend Liverpool 'forever' after receiving the freedom of the city at a special Town Hall ceremony on Wednesday night. The city's highest civic honour was granted to the German in light of his achievements as manager of Liverpool Football Club.
🚨 A Merseyside man who ran an operation offering illegal access to Premier League football has received a suspended eight-month prison sentence. Peter Dilworth, 36, from Wirral, appeared in Liverpool Crown Court, pleaded guilty, and was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.