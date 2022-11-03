News bulletin: Man jailed for offering illegal access to Premier League football, dogs banned from city playgrounds, Jurgen Klopp receives Freedom of Liverpool

Owners are set to banned from taking dogs onto more than 70 playgrounds and playing fields across Liverpool.

Following a consultation, the council has been recommended to implement a three-year ban on dogs being taken to numerous locations across the city in a bid to curb issues around fouling.

Further measures that could be introduced include the need to keep dogs on leads at all times in 10 specific areas, including cemeteries. Failure to do so could lead to an on the spot fine.

A total of 10 locations, including eight cemeteries, St John’s Gardens and Devonfield Gardens, would require dogs to be on a lead at all times.

The full list of locations where dogs are not permitted are:

1.ADLAM PARK – ENCLOSED PLAYGROUND, FOOTBALL PITCHES AND BOWLING GREEN.

2.AIGBURTH VALE PLAYGROUND, MOSSLEY HILL DRIVE, L17 (ENTIRE GROUNDS)

3. ALF LANGLEY PLAYGROUND

4. BANKS ROAD PLAYGROUND, LYON STREET, L19

5. BARNHAM DRIVE RECREATION GROUND* BARNHAM DRIVE, L (ENTIRE GROUNDS)

6. BELLE VALE PARK MUGA, CHILDWALL VALLEY ROAD, L25

7. BELLE VALE PARK PLAYGROUND, CHILDWALL VALLEY ROAD, L25

8. BILL SHANKLEY RECREATION GROUND* (ENTIRE GROUNDS)

9. BIRCHFIELD ROAD PLAYGROUND

10. BLACKROD AVENUE MUGA

11. BLACKROD AVENUE PLAYGROUND

12. CALDERSTONES PARK, CALDERTONES ROAD, L18, PLAYGROUND, WALLED GARDENS,

FORMAL GARDENS, OLD ENGLISH GARDEN, JAPANESE GARDEN, BOWLING GREEN,

ENCLOSED PICNIK AND ENCLOSED LAKE AREA AND LAKE.

13. CALDWAY DRIVE ENCLOSED FOOTBALL PITCHES, CALDWAY DRIVE, L27*

14. CARR LANE EAST FOOTBALL PITCHES* (ENTIRE GROUNDS)

15. CHILDWALL POS PLAYGROUND

16. CHINA STREET PLAYGROUND (EVERTON PARK)

17. CIRCULAR ROAD BOWLING GREEN*, CIRCULAR ROAD, L11 (ENTIRE GROUNDS).

18. CROWN STREET POS, OVERBURY STREET, L7, PLAYGROUND

19. CROXTETH COUNTRY PARK INFANTS PLAYGROUND AND POND.

20. CROXTETH COUNTRY PARK JUNIOR PLAYGROUND

21. DINGLE VALE PLAYGROUND

22. DORIC PARK MUGA (WHARNCLIFFE REC)

23. DORIC PARK PLAYGROUND (WHARNCLIFFE REC)

24. DOVECOT PARK PLAYGROUND

25. EVERTON TERRACE PLAYGROUND & EVERTON PARK MUGA AND ENCLOSED FOOTBALL

PITCHES.

26. FESTIVAL PARK, L17, LAKE.

27. GARSTON (LONG LANE) REC PLAYGROUND, BOWLING GREEN AND ENCLOSED FOOTBALL

PITCHES

28. GREAT GEORGE SQUARE PLAYGROUND

29. GREENBANK PARK PLAYGROUND, LAKE AND WALLED GARDENS

30. GREGSON PARK PLAYGROUND (RADCLIFFE POS)

31. HARLOW STREEET FOOTBALL PITCHES, L8

32. KIRKDALE RECREATION MUGA

33. KIRKDALE RECREATION PLAYGROUND (NEW)

34. LARKHILL GARDENS ANY ENCLOSED LAKE AREA AND LAKE.

35. LONGMOOR LANE INFANT & JUNIOR PLAYGROUND (SEEDS LANE)

36. LOWER BRECK RECREATION PLAYGROUND AND ENCLOSED FOOTBALL PITCHES

37. MIDGHALL STREET PLAYGROUND

38. MILL WOOD, L24 – LAKE

39. MUIRHEAD AVENUE GARDENS PLAYGROUND

40. NEWSHAM PARK PLAYGROUND, ENCLOSED LAKE AREA AND LAKES.

41. NORTHWAY RECREATION PLAYGROUND

42. OTTERSPOOL PROMENADE PLAYGROUND

43. PARKHILL PLAYGROUND, L8

44. PHYTHIAN PARK MUGA

45. PICTON PLAYGROUND

46. PRINCES PARK PLAYGROUND ENLOSED LAKE AREA AND LAKE,

47. QUARRY STREET PLAYGROUND

48. RICHMOND PARK PLAYGROUND

49. REYNOLDS PARK, L25 OLD ENGLISH WALLED GARDENS.

50. SCARGREEN RECREATION GROUND FOOTBALL PITCHES AND SKATE PARK

51. SCORE LANE GARDENS PLAY AREA, SCORE LANE, L16

52. SEED’S LANE PARK PLAYGROUND.

53. SEFTON PARK PLAYGROUND, BOWLING GREEN, TENNIS COURTS, PALM HOUSE, ENCLOSED

CRICKET PITCH, ANY ENLOSED LAKE AREA AND THE LAKE/WATERWAYS.

54. SPRINGFIELD PARK PLAYGROUND

55. SPRINGWOOD RECREATION GROUND BOWLING GREEN*, SPINGWOOD AVENUE, L19

56. ST AGNES’ PLAYGROUND

57. ST MARTIN’S RECREATION PLAYGROUND

58. STANLEY PARK PLAYGROUND, ENLOSED LAKE AREA AND LAKE.

59. STAPLETON AVENUE MUGA

60. THE VENNY PLAYGROUND (CONLEACH ROAD)

61. THIRLMERE POS MUGA

62. THIRLMERE POS PLAYGROUND

63. UPPER HILL STREET PLAYGROUND

64. WALTON HALL PARK MUGA

65. WALTON HALL PARK PLAYGROUND, BOWLING GREENS AND ENLCOSED FOOTBALL PITCHES

AND LAKE.

66. WARBRECK MOOR PLAYGROUND

67. WAVERTREE PARK (BOTANIC PARK, L7) PLAYGROUND AND WALLED GARDEN.

68. WAVERTREE PLAYGROUND (MYSTERY PARK, L15) ENCLOSED TENNIS COURTS, FOOTBALL

PITCHES, ATHELITIC TRACK AND BOWLING GREEN.

69. WILLIAM COLLINS PLAYING FIELDS* (ENTIRE GROUNDS)

70. WOOLTON WOODS, WALLED GARDENS.

71. WOOD LANE MUGA

72. WOOD LANE PLAYGROUND

🎖️Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has vowed to defend Liverpool 'forever' after receiving the freedom of the city at a special Town Hall ceremony on Wednesday night. The city's highest civic honour was granted to the German in light of his achievements as manager of Liverpool Football Club.