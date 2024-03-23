Numerous dogs in the Merseyside area are in need of caring homes, with the surge in pet surrenders sky-rocketing as a result of the cost of living crisis that’s impacting nationwide, and Dogs Trust Merseyside are no exception as they face an increasing amount of pet handovers. With as many as 56 dogs in search of their forever homes, Dog’s Trust offers a diverse selection of dog breeds, ensuring that every individual can find their furry companion. Find below the images of thirteen endearing dogs and puppies looking to leave the kennels and find their forever home this week.
1. Jay
Jay is a French Bulldog who enjoys long walks and treats. He is looking for a home where he will be the only pet and ideally have somebody to be around him most of the time while he settles. Almost 12 now, Jay is still highly active and is friendly with other dogs when out on walks. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Wilson
Wilson is a Japanese Akita and can live with other people over the age of 16, but he'll need to be the only dog at home. The gentle giant is house-trained and can be left alone for a few hours a day, but requires daily grooming. Wilson loves to go on walks and is very confident outdoors.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Dottie
Dottie is a 14-year-old Terrier looking for a quiet retirement home where she can be the only dog and with any children aged 12 and over. Affectionate and house-trained, she can contentedly spend a few hours alone. Despite having stage one kidney disease, Dottie receives regular care at Dog's Trust and delights in the attention of the staff. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Avy
Young pup, Avy, is a Dutch Shepherd Cross who needs constant attention and care as she often suffers with separation anxiety. Avy could live with another dog at home if the environment was quieter, but it will need to be a well-matched dog for her. Playful and full of energy, Avy enjoys exercise and being around her toys. Photo: Dogs Trust