There are lots of dogs in the North West looking for a forever home this February. Merseyside and Manchester Dogs Trust rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their canines in order to give them the best possible lives.
Charities across the country are facing unprecedented numbers of people looking to give up their pets, as a result of he cost of living crisis, and Dogs Trust is no exception.
If you have been thinking of getting a pet and believe in the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra, Dogs Trust could be the perfect place for you to find an adorable new family member.
Below are 16 dogs from both who are searching for their forever home.
1. Bonnie (French Bulldog, 2-5 years)
Bonnie is looking for a home where she is the only pet and can live with children over 12. She is house trained and can be left for a few hours when settled. She can be worried by new people so she will need a couple of visits before she is ready to come home. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Ronnie (Cocker spaniel, 5-7 years)
Ronnie is looking for a quiet home where he is the only pet in an adult home. Ronnie is a cheery chap who is house trained and can be left for a couple of hours. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Barney (Crossbreed, 8 years)
Barney is a lively 8 year old boy who is looking for a quiet adult home with no other pets, preferably with limited visitors. He needs a special family who can work with him and will need multiple visits at the centre before he is brought home. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Charlie (Patterdale terrier cross, 1-2 years)
Charlie is looking for a quiet adult home with no other pets. He is house trained but not used to being left on his own so he will need someone in the house as leaving hours are built up. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside