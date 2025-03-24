Dozens of adorable dogs are up for adoption around the Liverpool City Region, a Dogs Trust.
Based in Huyton, Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre serves St Helens and currently has more than 60 dogs living in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home.
A large range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or
Below are 15 of the rescue centre’s wonderful dogs, who would love to find a permanent home in Liverpool and Merseyside this spring. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Johnny - Belgian Shepherd cross
Johnny is a Belgian Shepherd cross puppy. He is a nervous boy looking for a patient family with children older than 16, but could live with another dog. He is likely to require several meetings at the centre before going home. Dogs Trust have no history for Johnny and cannot guarantee that he is house trained or used to being left alone for any length of time. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Ted - Pomeranian
Ted is a Pomeranian. He's a smashing chap who loves to play with his family and enjoys a fuss. Being brushed isn't Ted's favourite thing, but he tolerates it, and his coat will need regular care to prevent it getting matted. Ted gets along well with other dogs and could live with one of a similar temperament. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Eric - Italian Corso
Eric is an Italian Corso. He can live with children over the age of 14 but no other pets as he isn't used to being around other dogs. Dogs Trust have no history for him so cannot guarantee that he is house trained or used to being left alone. Sadly Eric has had his ears cropped which is illegal in the UK. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Foxy - Crossbreed
Foxy is a Crossbreed. She can live children of high school age. Dogs Trust have very limited history for her and cannot guarantee that she is house trained. She will need to be the only pet in the home but can have walking friends out and about. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
