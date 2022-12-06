From puppies to older dogs, the rehoming charity has all sorts of canine companions, hoping to bring a little extra joy to your life.

Dogs Trust Merseyside are hoping to find homes for the gorgeous dogs in their care as we head into the festive season.

Due to the cost of living crisis, the charity has reported that more and more pups are being given to their rescue centre, as owners can no longer afford to care for them.

The dog welfare charity has warned the festive market is being flooded with illegally imported puppies as organised groups look to cash in on the peak period for purchasing pets.

Dachshunds, Bichons and Pomeranians are amongst the top breeds seized at the UK border in the lead up to Christmas and festive shoppers are urged to walk away from online ads that look ‘too good to be true’.

Potential owners are instead being urged to give loving homes to pets in the care of Dogs Trust Merseyside. From puppies to older dogs, they have tons of canine companions, hoping to bring a little extra joy to your life.

1. Axil Axil is a wonderful German Shepherd but he isn’t at all suited to a kennel environment, even though he has been at the centre since early 2020. He loves to chase after toys and this is his favourite outlet to forget his worries. Axil needs a home with no other pets or children. Photo Sales

2. Angel Angel is an American Bulldog who needs a home with no other pets or children. She is quite shy but enjoys bonding over tasty treats. Photo Sales

3. Bruno Bruno is a 13-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross. He can live with other dogs and children of high school age. Bruno has been in a home and is likely to be house trained. “He just loves company and is always excited to see us.” Photo Sales

4. Buddy Buddy is a handsome three-year-old Collie Huntaway cross who is looking for an active but specific home. He really doesn’t like motorbikes and quad bikes so he’ll need to be rehomed to a relatively low traffic area. Photo Sales