Dogs Trust Merseyside: 17 wonderful dogs looking for a home this Christmas
From puppies to older dogs, the rehoming charity has all sorts of canine companions, hoping to bring a little extra joy to your life.
Dogs Trust Merseyside are hoping to find homes for the gorgeous dogs in their care as we head into the festive season.
Due to the cost of living crisis, the charity has reported that more and more pups are being given to their rescue centre, as owners can no longer afford to care for them.
The Dogs Trust is also warning potential new owners not to be drawn in by ‘puppy smuggling’ criminal gangs offering easy click and buy purchases online this Christmas.
The dog welfare charity has warned the festive market is being flooded with illegally imported puppies as organised groups look to cash in on the peak period for purchasing pets.
Dachshunds, Bichons and Pomeranians are amongst the top breeds seized at the UK border in the lead up to Christmas and festive shoppers are urged to walk away from online ads that look ‘too good to be true’.
Potential owners are instead being urged to give loving homes to pets in the care of Dogs Trust Merseyside. From puppies to older dogs, they have tons of canine companions, hoping to bring a little extra joy to your life.