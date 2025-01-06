Located in Whiston, Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 60 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible.

The charity is seeing more and more people giving up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis, and warns that abandonments often spike shortly after the celebrations of Christmas and New Year.

A variety of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption, including Bulldogs, German Shepherds, Terriers and Poodles. There are even a handful of adorable puppies ready to find homes.

Below are 14 of the rescue centre’s newest residents, who would love to find a permanent home in Liverpool and Merseyside in 2025. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

1 . Monty - Border Collie cross Monty is a Border Collie cross. He can live with a calm dog and children of high school age. Dogs Trust have no history for him and cannot guarantee that he is house trained but he is clean in his kennel and does seem to have had some basic training. Monty travels well in the car. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

2 . Piper - Staffordshire Bull Terrier Piper is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier. She is house trained but not used to being alone for more than an hour or so. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

3 . Toby - Bulldog Toby is a Bulldog puppy. He can live with high school aged children but needs to be the only pet as he is so boisterous. He isn't fully house trained and will need someone at home with him most of the day. Toby has hip dysplasia. | Dogs Trust Merseyside