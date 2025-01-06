Located in Whiston, Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 60 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible.
The charity is seeing more and more people giving up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis, and warns that abandonments often spike shortly after the celebrations of Christmas and New Year.
A variety of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption, including Bulldogs, German Shepherds, Terriers and Poodles. There are even a handful of adorable puppies ready to find homes.
Below are 14 of the rescue centre’s newest residents, who would love to find a permanent home in Liverpool and Merseyside in 2025. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
