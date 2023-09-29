The rule-flouting driver was filmed on the M6 as part of Operation Tramline.

A tea-sipping driver was filmed with both hands off the steering wheel as he drove along the motorway has been caught and fined as part of a crackdown involving police in Merseyside.

The rule-flouting driver was filmed on the M6 in Cheshire last summer as part of Operation Tramline - a multi-agency initiative to make the motorways safer using unmarked cabs operated by police.

The footage shows him drinking from a mug of tea and removing his hands from the wheel before a police officer tells him to concentrate on driving. He was issued a traffic offence report for not being in proper control of his vehicle, resulting in three points being added to his licence and a £100 fine.

During last year’s operation on the M6, Merseyside Police found 30 people to not be wearing a seatbelt, 59 using mobile phone and eight people not in proper control of their vehicle. A further 140 people were found to have been speeding.

The tea drinker was filmed on the M6 in Cheshire last summer. Photo: National Highways.

Police in Greater Manchester, Cheshire, Merseyside, the Liverpool Ports Police, West Yorkshire and Hull will once again be using National Highways’ unmarked HGV cabs in a bid to reduce and prevent accidents on the road network. The Month of Action dubbed Operation Pennine launches today (September 29) and will continue throughout October.