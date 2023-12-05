Driver charged after 92-year-old woman knocked down and killed in Liverpool city centre
The driver stopped at the scene on Canning Street and was arrested.
A man has been charged with causing death by careless driving following the death of a pedestrian in Liverpool city centre.
A 92-year-old woman was struck by a blue Ford Focus on Canning Street, near to the junction of Catharine Street, at around 5.55pm on Sunday (December 3) and died from serious injuries.
The driver of the car, Mohamed Mahadi, 33, stopped at the scene. He was arrested and later charged with causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving, and causing death by driving an unlicensed/uninsured vehicle.
Mahadi has been held in custody and is set to appear before Wirral Magistrates Court on January 2, 2024.
Contacting Merseyside Police: Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Team on 0151 777 5747, email [email protected] , or DM @MerPolTraffic on Twitter quoting log 23001222489.