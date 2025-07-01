Dua Lipa at Anfield. | Getty Images

This weekend brought down the curtain on another bumper year of performances at Anfield.

No, not Arne Slot’s all conquering Liverpool side who cantered home to a 20th English league title but a summer of massive sold out gigs in L4. Lana Del Rey was the final megastar to bring their tour to Anfield this summer, following huge shows by Dua Lipa and two performances by Bruce Springsteen at the start of this month.

This has naturally created a clamour for more music events at the 61,276-seater stadium. However, there are rules around how and when Liverpool FC can let out their ground for sell out shows. The first reason is obvious. The Reds need access to Anfield from August to May to play at least 19 league games, any European matches and domestic cup competitions.

The club needs a licence to stage major events outside of football matches, which controls the sale of alcohol, how much noise is permitted and timings. As a result, Liverpool Council has granted permission for the stadium to be used no more than six times, other than in July.

According to city council data, on two of those occasions in the outdoor areas, licensable activities – which includes alcohol sales – can continue until 11.30pm. On those half dozen days, indoors any room within the Main Stand, Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, Anfield Road Stand and the Boot Room in the Kop Stand which are hosting licensable activities may do so until 1am.

To host events, the club must convene a Joint Agency Group (JAG), known as the ‘Anfield Major Events JAG’, inviting the responsible authorities in the Liverpool Council event safety advisory groups, to prepare for all concert and major events permitted under the planning permission, with a capacity of above 4,999 held under its premises licence.

In conjunction with Anfield Major Events JAG the club must create an event specific Event Management Plan on each occasion to be approved by the Safety Advisory Group (‘SAG’) agreed with the licensing authority.

Any stadium concerts or other similar large-scale form of entertainment will require the issue of the appropriate ground general safety certificate or special safety certificate from Liverpool Council. Special rules apply when it comes to staging boxing matches, as Goodison Park did when Tony Bellew fought there in 2016.

Professional boxing must be conducted solely under the auspices of the British Boxing Board of Control. Amateur boxing/Olympic boxing will be conducted under the auspices of the Amateur Boxing Association of England.

According to Liverpool Council, any other form of classification of boxing (including for the avoidance of doubt white collar boxing) or wrestling which does not fall within the category of professional boxing or amateur boxing/Olympic boxing may be provided subject to the requirement to produce the necessary notifications and risk assessments and the involvement of and approval from the governing body if applicable.