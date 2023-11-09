A 13-year-old boy is being treated in hospital for a serious leg injury after being hit by a police car in Dovecot on Wednesday afternoon.

Three bikes were reported to be riding towards a Merseyside Police vehicle on Southdean Road at around 3.50pm when a boy, on an electric bike, was involved in a collision.

An investigation into the collision is being carried out and police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who has dashcam footage, to come forward. How to contact police; Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police on Twitter @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting reference 580 of 8 November. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.