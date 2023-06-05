🛴 New figures have revealed that fewer people were injured in e-scooter collisions in Merseyside last year. This was despite a rise across Great Britain. Department for Transport figures show 57 casualties were recorded by Merseyside Police last year. It was down from 73 in 2021, while no casualties were recorded two years prior.

Merseyside is in contrast with the overall trend across Great Britain where there is an ever-rising number of e-scooter casualties. Last year there was a total of 1,458 casualties involving e-scooters – up slightly from 1,434 in 2021 and a leap from 484 in 2020.

The statistics also show there were 12 deaths as a result of e-scooter collisions. Of them, 11 were e-scooter users and one was a pedestrian.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Safety is at the heart of our e-scooter trials and privately-owned e-scooters remain illegal to use on the road.”

🚨 Merseyside Police are investigating after a child was seriously injured when an inflatable zorb he was in got caught by a gust of wind and flew high up into the air at Southport Food and Drink Festival. The nine-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital on Sunday.