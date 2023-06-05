Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

E-scooter injuries drop in Merseyside despite rise in casualties across Great Britain

News bulletin: Child seriously injured at Southport Food and Drink Festival, Merseyside flood map, fewer e-scooter injuries

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:42 BST

🛴 New figures have revealed that fewer people were injured in e-scooter collisions in Merseyside last year. This was despite a rise across Great Britain. Department for Transport figures show 57 casualties were recorded by Merseyside Police last year. It was down from 73 in 2021, while no casualties were recorded two years prior.

Merseyside is in contrast with the overall trend across Great Britain where there is an ever-rising number of e-scooter casualties. Last year there was a total of 1,458 casualties involving e-scooters – up slightly from 1,434 in 2021 and a leap from 484 in 2020.

The statistics also show there were 12 deaths as a result of e-scooter collisions. Of them, 11 were e-scooter users and one was a pedestrian.

Most Popular

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Safety is at the heart of our e-scooter trials and privately-owned e-scooters remain illegal to use on the road.”

🚨 Merseyside Police are investigating after a child was seriously injured when an inflatable zorb he was in got caught by a gust of wind and flew high up into the air at Southport Food and Drink Festival. The nine-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital on Sunday.

🌊 A flood map simulator for Merseyside predicts parts of Formby, Ainsdale and Southport could be flooded in less than forty years, according to new research into rising sea levels. Scientists at IBS Center for Climate Physics used supercomputers to simulate the impact of climate change on ice sheets, icebergs and oceans across the world.

Related topics:Merseyside PoliceHospitalOceansGreat BritainPeopleDepartment for TransportStatisticsE-scooters