📳 A new study into the safety of e-scooters suggests that they are significantly less risky than many other forms of transport on Britain’s roads.
The study by The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents recorded an incident rate of 0.66 collisions for every million miles travelled on an e-scooter – five times lower than bicycles.
Cyclists had rate of 3.3 and motorcyclists 5.88.
The e-scooter figures are based on city-wide pilot schemes and not privately owned scooters, which are illegal to ride in public places.
📳 Police have arrested seven people as part of the ongoing Project Medusa, a Merseyside-led initiative to tackle County Lines drug dealing and child criminal exploitation.
On Monday morning, police executed warrants in Kirkby and Everton.
📳 Landmark plans for the future of Goodison Park will "celebrate the legacy" of Everton Football Club.
Liverpool City Council has approved plans for the demolition of their historic ground.
The Toffees are scheduled to move to their new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock in two years.