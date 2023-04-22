The research comes just in time for Earth Day - a worldwide day of action to change human behavior.

New research shows that Liverpudlians could save 37,000,000 showers worth of water per year, by making a simple change to their diet just once a week.

The study, conducted by Joseph Poore, environmental researcher at Oxford University, on behalf of Meatless Farm, revealed that if Liverpudlians were to eat a plant based meal once a week (instead of red meat), it could cut the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions by 600,000 tonnes.

Poore’s analysis compared the environmental impact of red meat meals versus their plant-based equivalents in Britain, analysing everything from production on the farm to packaging disposal. It also revealed that if plant-based brand, Meatless Farm’s, total sales since 2016 replaced beef the emissions saving would be a whopping 675,000 tonnes of CO2, showing the impact of eating more plant-based meat alternatives.

The research comes just in time for Earth Day, a worldwide day of action to change human behavior and create global, national and local policy changes in order to protect the environment.

What has been said: “The science is clear: we need to take bold action to combat climate change. This new analysis from Joseph Poore reinforces that plant-based diets have a significant role to play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and it is a swift and easy action to take,” said Morten Toft Bech, CEO of Meatless Farm.

He added: “As they do with the meat industry, governments should also look to subsidise the sustainable protein industry to make it more accessible to everyone. As we mark Earth Day this year, it’s more important than ever that we take meaningful steps to protect our planet for future generations.”

Plant-based lifestyle in Liverpool: According to research by Nisbets, there are almost 3,500 people in Liverpool who follow a vegan lifestyle. The organisation also ranks Liverpool as the 7th most vegan-friendly city in the UK, with a large selection of vegan-friendly cafes, restaurants and retailers.

Vegan-friendly retailers: If you are looking to try plant-based living this Earth Day, Liverpool has a wide range of vegan-friendly shops, including Mattas (Bold Street), Plant Vegan Shop (Anfield) and Purple Carrot (Smithdown Road). They are all independently owned and offer a range of fresh ingredients, pulses, grains, meat alternatives and cruelty-free skincare.

