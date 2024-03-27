Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Easter bank holiday weekend is almost here and many of us may have a little bit more rubbish to get rid of, whether that be Easter egg packaging, Sunday dinner leftovers or plastic wrappers from hot cross buns.

Some residents across Merseyside may face changes to bin collection dates as a result of the bank holidays and it is important to keep track of the changes, to ensure you are not stuck with waste longer than necessary.

Here is everything you need to know about key bin collection date changes throughout Merseyside over the Easter period. Including a breakdown of changes in Liverpool, Sefton, Knowsley, Wirral and St Helens.

Easter Bank Holiday bin collection dates for Merseyside

Liverpool

Liverpool bin collection dates vary based on where you live. Liverpool City Council collects waste and recycling as normal on Bank Holidays. Refuse should be put out as normal on your regular collection day, before 6.30am.

Wirral

There will be no changes to bin collections on the Wirral throughout the Easter bank holiday. Residents are asked to put their bins out as usual.

St Helens

Good Friday (March 29) bin collections will go ahead as normal, however, there will no bin collections on Easter Monday (April 1). Those expecting a collection on Monday will have their bins collected on Tuesday (April 2) and services throughout the rest of the week will operate one day behind.

Knowsley

Good Friday (March 29) bin collections will go ahead as normal, however, those expecting to have their bins emptied on Easter Monday (April 1) are asked to put their bins out on Saturday, March 1. Bulky household waste collections are not available over the bank holiday period.

Sefton