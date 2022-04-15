The region’s trains will be running but engineering works will hit Journeys from the North West.

Merseyrail have confirmed that Easter Sunday services will run regularly as per the Sunday timetable, with additional services running between Southport and Liverpool Central every 15 minutes.

Services on Good Friday and saturday are running as normal.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, long-distance trains such as Liverpool to London routes are not available over the weekend due to major engineering works, and alternative travel routes are expected to be extremely busy.

A Merseyrail train in the station. Image: Shutterstock

Network Rail, which owns and operates Britain’s railways, has urged travellers to use the limited journeys available on Good Friday and Bank Holiday Monday, and avoid trying to travel by train on the Saturday and Sunday.

This is a major issue as a crowd of 90,000 are expected to be travelling from Liverpool and Manchester to London in order to watch their team play in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The Football Association (FA) has issued a statement urging Liverpool and Manchester City fans ‘not to take the train from the North West region.’

The FA said it was chartering 100 buses from Anfield and the Etihad Stadium to transport up to 5,000 supporters from each club.