EasyJet flight forced to make emergency landing at Liverpool John Lennon Airport

An EasyJet flight to Edinburgh was forced to land in Liverpool after an emergency on board.

Flight EZY312, from London Stansted Airport, took off at 5.20pm on Sunday (July 30) but was forced to make a sudden diversion when a passenger needed urgent medical care.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement, a spokesperson for EasyJet confirmed the incident, explaining: “We can confirm that flight EZY312 from London Stansted to Edinburgh this evening diverted to Liverpool due to a passenger onboard requiring urgent medical assistance. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority.”

The plane landed in Liverpool at around 6pm, and a second follow-on flight was arranged for passengers to reach Edinburgh, with EasyJet stating they were ‘very sorry’ about the diversion.