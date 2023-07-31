Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

EasyJet flight forced to make emergency landing at Liverpool John Lennon Airport

The airline confirmed the diversion was due to a ‘passenger incident’

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:30 BST

An EasyJet flight to Edinburgh was forced to land in Liverpool after an emergency on board.

Flight EZY312, from London Stansted Airport, took off at 5.20pm on Sunday (July 30) but was forced to make a sudden diversion when a passenger needed urgent medical care.

In a statement, a spokesperson for EasyJet confirmed the incident, explaining: “We can confirm that flight EZY312 from London Stansted to Edinburgh this evening diverted to Liverpool due to a passenger onboard requiring urgent medical assistance. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority.”

Most Popular

The plane landed in Liverpool at around 6pm, and a second follow-on flight was arranged for passengers to reach Edinburgh, with EasyJet stating they were ‘very sorry’ about the diversion.

An update on the airline’s website stated: “We’re very sorry that your flight has now been diverted to Liverpool. This is due to a passenger incident. The disruption to your flight is outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance.”

Related topics:LiverpoolEasyJetEdinburghWellbeing