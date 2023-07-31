EasyJet flight forced to make emergency landing at Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Flight EZY312, from London Stansted Airport, took off at 5.20pm on Sunday (July 30) but was forced to make a sudden diversion when a passenger needed urgent medical care.
In a statement, a spokesperson for EasyJet confirmed the incident, explaining: “We can confirm that flight EZY312 from London Stansted to Edinburgh this evening diverted to Liverpool due to a passenger onboard requiring urgent medical assistance. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority.”
The plane landed in Liverpool at around 6pm, and a second follow-on flight was arranged for passengers to reach Edinburgh, with EasyJet stating they were ‘very sorry’ about the diversion.
An update on the airline’s website stated: “We’re very sorry that your flight has now been diverted to Liverpool. This is due to a passenger incident. The disruption to your flight is outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance.”