- An EasyJet flight to Edinburgh was forced to land in Liverpool after an emergency on board. The flight took off from London Stansted on Sunday but was forced to make a sudden diversion when a passenger needed urgent medical care. A spokesperson for the airline said, "The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is easyJet's highest priority."
- Liverpool was 'a city full of pride' on Saturday as an estimated 20,000 people joined the 2023 "March with Pride" from St George's Hall to Pier Head alongside thousands of spectators lining the streets. Continuing the city's Eurovision legacy and solidarity with Ukraine, the annual "March with Pride '' was held jointly with KyivPride.
- An abandoned pub on the Wirral could become a new food hall if proposals go ahead. The plans for the site at the former Royal Swan Hotel include outdoor seating areas, food and drinks vendors, and a large bar. A private function space will sit inside the new building, which will be called the Dock Road Food Hall.