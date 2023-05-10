Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

EasyJet introduce unexpected change for Liverpool flights

Passengers may be served by crews wearing unusual outfits.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 10th May 2023, 09:18 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 09:25 BST
An easyJet aircraft. An easyJet aircraft.
An easyJet aircraft.

Easyjet passengers flying to Liverpool John Lennon Airport during Eurovision will be served by cabin crew wearing iconic outfits from previous song contests.

The budget airline said some of its crew members based at the city’s airport have ditched their uniforms to recreate the looks of past performers, including:

  • Abba lead singer Agnetha Faltskog’s blue jumpsuit and knee-high platform boots from 1974.
  • Jedward’s holographic outfits from 2012
  • The primary colours and skirt ripping of Bucks Fizz in 1981.
  • Quirky leather and fur costume of Ukraine’s Ruslana when she won in 2004.
Most Popular

Easyjet director of cabin services Michael Brown said: "Our crew couldn’t resist the opportunity. We have a long history with the host city of Liverpool and are the city’s largest airline, so we are really excited to be getting passengers flying with us this week into the Eurovision spirit."

easyJet crew in iconic Eurovision outfitseasyJet crew in iconic Eurovision outfits
easyJet crew in iconic Eurovision outfits
Related topics:PassengersLiverpoolEasyJetPerformersOpportunityHistoryEurovision