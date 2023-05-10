EasyJet introduce unexpected change for Liverpool flights

Easyjet passengers flying to Liverpool John Lennon Airport during Eurovision will be served by cabin crew wearing iconic outfits from previous song contests.
The budget airline said some of its crew members based at the city’s airport have ditched their uniforms to recreate the looks of past performers, including:
- Abba lead singer Agnetha Faltskog’s blue jumpsuit and knee-high platform boots from 1974.
- Jedward’s holographic outfits from 2012
- The primary colours and skirt ripping of Bucks Fizz in 1981.
- Quirky leather and fur costume of Ukraine’s Ruslana when she won in 2004.
Easyjet director of cabin services Michael Brown said: "Our crew couldn’t resist the opportunity. We have a long history with the host city of Liverpool and are the city’s largest airline, so we are really excited to be getting passengers flying with us this week into the Eurovision spirit."