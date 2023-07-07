EasyJet launches new routes from Liverpool John Lennon Airport

EasyJet has announced it will fly two new routes from Liverpool John Lennon Airport this winter. The budget airline will add Lyon, France, and Hurghada, Egypt, to the long list of destinations they already serve from the city.

A new year-round route will launch to scuba-diving hotspot Hurghada from 29 October, operating twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays to offer the choice of a week break or a long weekend. It will be the first direct flight from Liverpool to Egypt, which is popular with UK holidaymakers for winter sun, sandy beaches and world-renowned coral reefs.

The airline is also launching a new twice weekly winter route from Liverpool to Lyon on 13 December, operating on Wednesdays and Fridays. The capital of the French Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, Lyon is perfect for a city break to make the most of the Christmas markets, or to head to the Alps to ski.

Paul Winfield, Aviation Director at LJLA, said: “These two new winter routes from easyJet adds to the growing list of destinations available direct from the region’s airport, with flights to Egypt for the first time and with Hurghada becoming the furthest destination to be served direct from Liverpool. We are also delighted to welcome back flights to Lyon once again, which we expect to be popular with skiers traveling to the alps.”

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Booking: Flights from Liverpool on new routes for this winter are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app starting from £27.99 (one way per person including taxes).

More new flights: The news follows an announcement by Jet2 .com and Jet2holidays that they will begin to operate up to 54 weekly flights from Liverpool, including 12 flights to both the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands every week, from March next year.

