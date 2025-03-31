Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People who use mobility scooters can now travel to and from another eight stations on the Northern network, including three in Merseyside.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mobility aids can be used by customers with a permit at Chesterfield, Deansgate, Headbolt Lane, Prescott, Rainhill, Salford Central, Salford Crescent and Kent’s Bank, following the expansion of Northern’s mobility scooter programme.

It means 179 stations across 28 routes on the train operator's network are now mobility scooter friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxine Myers, accessibility improvement manager at Northern, said: "We are constantly evolving this scheme and have listened to feedback from customers and members of our accessibility user group to open up more opportunities for people who use a mobility scooter to travel.

"I'm delighted that we have been able to expand this programme and hope we can continue to do so in the future."

People who use mobility scooters can now travel to and from another eight stations on the Northern network, including three in Merseyside. | submit

Alex Hornby, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “This is an important step towards making stations and services across our vast network more accessible.

"We are determined to give everyone the confidence to travel by train. Despite the progress we are making, we are not complacent and will continue to deliver more improvements in our efforts to build a better railway for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always welcome feedback from customers so we can make improvements and provide the best possible service.”

Anyone travelling on a mobility scooter must obtain a permit from Northern, to ensure the model can be used to safely board services and it will not tip over or become stuck on the train.

The scheme is free and registered passengers are given a personalised sticker that must be placed on the pre-assessed vehicle. Users are also provided with a card in case their scooter does not have a suitable place to display the sticker.

Read More Mystery as poo-covered BMW left on Merseyside street for over a year

Customers can find more information on Northern’s Mobility Scooter Permit Scheme and submit an application here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs and other aids used by people with reduced mobility are exempt from Northern’s ban on certain battery-powered devices.

The operator and many other public transport companies in the UK do not allow passengers to bring e-scooters, hoverboards and e-skateboards on their services, as they can overheat and cause fires.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.