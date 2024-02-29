Register
Elle Edwards killer Connor Chapman has sentence appeal rejected

Last year, Connor Chapman was jailed for life with a minimum term of 48 years for the murder of Elle Edwards
Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 29th Feb 2024, 14:11 GMT
The man who killed an innocent young woman in Merseyside has had his sentence appeal rejected.

Last year, Connor Chapman was jailed for life with a minimum term of 48 years for the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot and killed outside a Wirral pub on Christmas Eve in 2022.

The 26-year-old beautician was an innocent bystander in a ‘gang revenge’ shooting outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey Village, when Chapman opened fire with a Skorpion sub-machine gun on a crowd of people just before midnight.

Connor Chapman was found guilty of murdering Elle Edwards.Connor Chapman was found guilty of murdering Elle Edwards.
Twelve shots were fired. Ms Edwards was hit twice in the head, once in the shoulder and died almost instantly. Intended targets Kieran Salkeld and Jake Duffy were also hit, but survived.

Passing sentence at Liverpool Crown Court in July, Justice Goose said what Chapman did was "as wicked as it was shocking".

At a hearing in London on Thursday (February 29), senior judges rejected Chapman's appeal against the length of his prison sentence. Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, said the sentence was "severe, but not manifestly excessive".

