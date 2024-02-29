Elle Edwards killer Connor Chapman has sentence appeal rejected
and live on Freeview channel 276
The man who killed an innocent young woman in Merseyside has had his sentence appeal rejected.
Last year, Connor Chapman was jailed for life with a minimum term of 48 years for the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot and killed outside a Wirral pub on Christmas Eve in 2022.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 26-year-old beautician was an innocent bystander in a ‘gang revenge’ shooting outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey Village, when Chapman opened fire with a Skorpion sub-machine gun on a crowd of people just before midnight.
Twelve shots were fired. Ms Edwards was hit twice in the head, once in the shoulder and died almost instantly. Intended targets Kieran Salkeld and Jake Duffy were also hit, but survived.
Passing sentence at Liverpool Crown Court in July, Justice Goose said what Chapman did was "as wicked as it was shocking".
At a hearing in London on Thursday (February 29), senior judges rejected Chapman's appeal against the length of his prison sentence. Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, said the sentence was "severe, but not manifestly excessive".