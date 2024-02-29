Elle Edwards killer Connor Chapman has sentence appeal rejected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man who killed an innocent young woman in Merseyside has had his sentence appeal rejected.

Last year, Connor Chapman was jailed for life with a minimum term of 48 years for the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot and killed outside a Wirral pub on Christmas Eve in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old beautician was an innocent bystander in a ‘gang revenge’ shooting outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey Village, when Chapman opened fire with a Skorpion sub-machine gun on a crowd of people just before midnight.

Connor Chapman was found guilty of murdering Elle Edwards.

Twelve shots were fired. Ms Edwards was hit twice in the head, once in the shoulder and died almost instantly. Intended targets Kieran Salkeld and Jake Duffy were also hit, but survived.

Passing sentence at Liverpool Crown Court in July, Justice Goose said what Chapman did was "as wicked as it was shocking".