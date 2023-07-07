The 23-year-old showed ‘no remorse’ as he was found guilty of murder at Liverpool Crown Court.

The killer of ‘innocent’ Wirral beautician Elle Edwards will be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court today, after being found guilty of her murder and two counts of attempted murder on Thursday.

Ms Edwards, 26, was shot and killed outside The Lighthouse pub, in Wallasey, on Christmas Eve last year when murderer Connor Chapman opened fire with a sub-machine gun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was hit twice in the head and once in the shoulder as an innocent victim of a feud-fuelled shooting. Intended targets Kieran Salkeld and Jake Duffy were also hit, but survived.

Chapman, Salkeld and Duffy were involved in an ongoing series of disputes between two rival gangs from the Woodchurch and Ford estates on the Wirral. Three other men, not connected to the feud, were also injured in the shooting.

Connor Chapman was found guilty of murdering Elle Edwards.

The trial, which lasted three and a half weeks, came to an end on Thursday afternoon, as Chapman, 23, of Houghton Road, Woodchurch, was found guilty of her murder, and several other crimes.

Unanimous guilty verdict: Connor Chapman found guilty of the following -

The murder of Elle Edwards

Attempted murder of Jake Duffy

Attempted murder of Kieran Salkelf

Wounding with intent of Harry Loughran

Wounding with intent of Liam Carr

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Nicholas Speed

Possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also previously pled guilty to one count of handling stolen goods in relation to the Mercedes car used on the night of the shooting.

Chapman’s associate, Thomas Waring, 20, was found guilty of the possession of a prohibited firearm and assisting an offender by helping to burn out the stolen car used in the shooting. He also faces sentencing on Friday.

Elle Edwards was shot outside The Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village.

Elle’s father, Tim Edwards, said Chapman was a ‘coward’ adding: “I’ve had my eyes on him for three weeks and he’s not looked at me once. I couldn’t care less about him. I’ll never, ever mention his name. I hope he rots in hell.”

Merseyside Police & Crime Commissioner, Emily Spurrell said Chapman showed ‘no remorse’ and ‘dangerous, ruthless individuals’ like him will ‘never be welcome in Merseyside.’

CCTV footage showed Chapman waiting outside the Lighthouse for almost three hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Feud led to shooting: The trial heard the attack on Christmas Eve was the culmination of a feud between groups on the Woodchurch and Beechwood estates on the Wirral. In October and November 2022, Chapman had been made the subject of gang injunctions which prevented him from associating with Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld. However, the prosecution said Chapman was attempting to kill the pair, who both suffered injuries in the shooting. Chapman lay in wait outside the Lighthouse pub for nearly three hours before firing the weapon, and was seen on CCTV fleeing just moments after killing Ms Edwards.

Chapman and Waring travelled to Frodsham, where they burnt out the car.

Thomas Waring’s involvement: After the shooting, Chapman drove to the home of Thomas Waring, where he dropped off the gun. On New Year’s Eve, seven days later, Waring and Chapman went to Frodsham where they burnt out the car used on the night of the shooting. Chapman denied that Waring was there, however, mobile phone evidence showed Waring’s phone travelled with the car. Waring was arrested on January 26, and denied he helped to dispose of the Mercedes or having possession of the gun. He was found guilty of both crimes on Thursday, July 6.

On Thursday morning, Waring was seen with injuries to his face. William England, defence, said the 20-year-old had been attacked after arriving back at HMP Altcourse on Wednesday, for being a ‘grass’.

Sentencing: Mr Justice Goose will sentence Connor Chapman and Thomas Waring at 14:00 today, at Liverpool Crown Court.