Woman confirmed dead and man arrested following reported stabbing in Bootle

Merseyside Police have confirmed a woman has died following reports of a stabbing in Bootle.

Police were initially called to an incident on Stanley Road on the evening of Friday, June 20.

A woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition where she died a short time later.

Merseyside Police have confirmed a 47 year old man from Widnes has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy of Merseyside Police said: “It is desperately sad that a woman lost her life earlier today as a result of this incident.“Our thoughts first and foremost are with her family, who are now left to grieve her loss in the most tragic of circumstances.

“They will be fully supported by specialist officers in the coming days and weeks.

“The community too will feel the shock and upset of this incident, and we will have officers on high visibility patrols in the area over the weekend to hopefully provide reassurance and support for anyone who needs it.

“Detectives will continue to gather witness statements and forensic evidence to establish a full understanding of what took place.“We know Stanley Road is a busy road, and there would have been people making their way home from work, heading to the shops or going out for the evening at this time.”

“We would urge anyone who saw any part of this incident or may have CCTV to contact us. Likewise, if you were driving along Stanley Road at around 5pm and have a dashcam, we ask that you check that for anything that may have been caught on the road between its junctions with Wadham Road and Keble Road.

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation but this is currently being treated as a domestic assault in which the suspect and victim knew each other, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”

The road remains closed on Saturday morning.

