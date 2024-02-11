Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Merseyside Fire & Rescue, the Coastguard and other emergency services are on the scene at Liverpool's Pier Head following reports the body of a man was spotted in the River Mersey on Sunday morning.

A helicopter has been used to patrol the river and emergency service officers have been spotted at the Mersey Ferry terminal. Merseyside Police said a search of the water is ongoing.

A statement from the force said: "We can confirm that emergency services are responding to a concern for safety at the Royal Albert Dock today, Sunday 11 February. Just before 9.50am, we were called to a report that what appeared to be the body of a man had been seen in the River Mersey.

"Coastguard, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service, North West Ambulance Service and Merseyside Police are currently at the scene and a search of the water is ongoing."