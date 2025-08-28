Breaking

Emergency services on scene as M58 closed in both directions after man falls from bridge

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 28th Aug 2025, 13:18 BST
The M58 is currently closed between junctions 4 and 5 in both directions after reports a man fell from a motorway bridge.

Shortly before 12pm today, police received a report that a man had fallen from the motorway bridge.

Emergency services are currently in attendance, and the motorway may be closed for a while.

The M58 is currently closed between junctions 4 and 5 in both directions after reports a man has fallen from the motorway bridge.placeholder image
The M58 is currently closed between junctions 4 and 5 in both directions after reports a man has fallen from the motorway bridge. | Google

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We want to let you know that the M58 is currently closed between junctions 4 and 5 in both directions.

We know it can be really frustrating when your journey is delayed, but we ask that you please avoid the area and find an alternative route to allow the emergency services privacy to work.

“We will bring you a further update when we are able to.”

