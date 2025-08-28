The M58 is currently closed between junctions 4 and 5 in both directions after reports a man fell from a motorway bridge.

Shortly before 12pm today, police received a report that a man had fallen from the motorway bridge.

Emergency services are currently in attendance, and the motorway may be closed for a while.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We want to let you know that the M58 is currently closed between junctions 4 and 5 in both directions.

“We know it can be really frustrating when your journey is delayed, but we ask that you please avoid the area and find an alternative route to allow the emergency services privacy to work.

“We will bring you a further update when we are able to.”