Research shows more deprived areas have less greenery. An environmental report has called for more planting in these areas.

New research has revealed that there is major disparity in tree cover across England, and Merseyside. The report also claims that tree planting targets must double by 2050 to help tackle the climate crisis.

Using the latest technology to examine tree numbers across England, Friends of the Earth have revealed the woeful state of the nation’s tree cover and the striking contrast in their prevalence across the country.

The analysis, carried out by mapping experts Terra Sulis on behalf of the environmental campaigners, used laser imaging to identified lone trees and street trees, for the first time. Previous research accounted only for trees in woodlands and those clustered in smaller groups.

The findings show that 43% of neighbourhoods in England have less than 10% tree canopy cover, while a whopping 84% have less than 20% coverage.

The research also found that neighbourhoods that rank lowest on the Index of Multiple Deprivation – a measure that evaluates social disadvantage in the UK – have far fewer trees than the wealthiest neighbourhoods.

But, how does Liverpool compare? Here, we reveal the Liverpool neighbourhoods with the lowest tree cover.

Pier Head had the lowest tree canopy in Liverpool, with 1.0% of the area covered by trees.

Walton South had the second lowest tree canopy in Liverpool, with 1.1% of the area covered by trees.

Albert Dock & Queen's Dock had the third lowest tree canopy in Liverpool, with 1.9% of the area covered by trees.

Kirkdale South & Vauxhall had the fourth lowest tree canopy in Liverpool, with 3.0% of the area covered by trees.