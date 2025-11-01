From an elusive garden visitor to a ‘swirling choreographed marvel’ - there’s plenty for birders to get excited about 🐦

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

November is set to be a fun month for UK birdwatchers, according to the RSPB

Young owls and rare - but hungry - migrating songbirds will become easier to spot

Migrating waterfowl are also on their way to overwinter in the UK right now

One more common species can be seen performing in “one of the UK’s most spectacular natural events”

We’re now into the penultimate month of 2025, which will likely bring with it increasingly wintery weather over the coming weeks.

Much of Britain’s wildlife will be entering a period of dormancy for the cold season, and will soon be seeking out cosy nooks and burrows to tuck themselves away in. But as any keen birdwatcher will know, November is more of a boom season for a lot of our feathered friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many rare and exciting species will be easier to spot than ever – and it’s not just because there aren’t many leaves left on the trees. Their numbers will be bolstered by an influx of arrivals from overseas, heading to our shores on their annual migration to escape the soon-to-be frozen north.

We’ve taken a look at the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds’ (RSPB) Nature’s Calendar for November, to highlight some of the most exciting birds you’ll have a better chance of finding throughout the month. Here are a few nature lovers should be on the lookout for:

(Clockwise from top left) Yellow-browed warblers, starling murmurations, tawny owls, bramblings, and pink-footed geese are among the things birdwatchers have to look forwards to in November | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

1. Tawny owls

As big as a woodpigeon, these red-brown, nocturnal hunters are year-round residents across all of England, Wales, and much of Scotland. But now is an especially good time to catch a glimpse of one – or more specifically, to hear them.

The RSPB says that tawny owls call back and forth to one another at dawn and dusk to stake out their territory. At this time of year though, all of the spring babies are leaving the nest to find a patch of their own. If they come across another adult, a duel might just be in order. “Listen out as the rival calls reverberate through the woodlands, mature parks and gardens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Bramblings

If you’re seeing an abnormal number of chaffinches at the moment, it might be worth taking a closer look. Bramblings are dainty finches that do a pretty decent impression of their close cousins in their winter plumage, and they prefer to spend their winters in low-lying areas of all four UK countries.

The RSPB says that you can tell them apart by the more “orangey tones of the brambling, and their white belly and behind”. At the moment, they can be spotted almost anywhere as they form flocks and seek out a good supply of food before it gets too cold. Beech nuts are their favourite, so if you happen to know a spot with a good supply you could be in luck. Sometimes they will even form flocks of thousands, often with chaffinches too – as if IDing little brown birds wasn’t hard enough.

3. Pink-footed geese

The UK’s winter visitors also include a truly vast array of waterfowl from places like Iceland, and the conservation charity says that they’re on the move right now. Among them will be about 400 thousand pink-footed geese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With their comparatively stubby necks, grey-brown plumage and charmingly pink feet and beaks, they will mostly settle along the east coats of England up through to Scotland (although they sometimes appear elsewhere too). But if you look skywards at dawn or dusk, you may see them soaring overhead in a ‘V’ formation as they travel to their favourite feeding spots – with their ‘wink wink’ call easy to pick out.

4. Yellow-browed warblers

For the homebodies out there, garden bird numbers will also be starting to pick up. On the lookout for some easy grub from bird feeders, as well as fresh water and a bit of shelter from the elements, the RSPB says you’ll likely see an uptick in house sparrows, blue tits, and blackbirds.

But you might get a few rarer visitors too, like the yellow-browed warbler. These tiny little songbirds have particularly prominent brows, and are at the tail-end of their annual visit from Siberia at the moment. They can mainly be found along Scotland and England’s eastern and southern coasts, although they’re set to depart very soon.

5. Starlings

Starlings are an oft-maligned species, with some people taking issue with their noisy chatter and corrosive droppings. But they’re really quite special, being not only talented mimics with dazzling, iridescent plumage (there’s a reason they’re in the running for 2025’s Bird of the Year, after all), but tenacious too – still hanging on UK-wide despite enormous drops in numbers over the last few decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starlings are also behind a truly breath-taking natural wonder around this time of year, one the RSPB describes as a “swirling choreographed marvel” and “one of the UK’s most spectacular natural events”. This month, if you stake out a starling roost site at dusk, you might be treated to a murmuration – hundreds to thousands of starlings whirling through the air in an intricate dance, one which may just stay with you for a lifetime.

Want to give your beloved garden birds a helping hand in your own garden as the weather starts to cool? Here’s one autumn ‘superfood’ you can add to your bird feeder now to save them some time and lift their spirits.