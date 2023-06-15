The iconic venue, which has been around since 1913, is set to close its doors for good after having funding pulled.

As Liverpool City Council’s lease and financial support ends, the iconic Epstein Theatre in Liverpool city centre is set to close its doors for good at the end of the month. The Grade II listed building has been open as a performance space since 1913. From the 1960s, the council has always financially supported and subsidised the theatre.

But now, the cost is too great, according to the local authority. “Total costs are forecast up to £500,000 in additional expenditure,” the council said in a statement. “This is money the council cannot justify spending given the budget pressures it is facing to support other front line services.”

And just like that, a historic theatre that holds many vivid memories for many of us in the city will be no more.

Epstein Theatre manager and programmer Anthony Proctor said: “Thank you so much for all of your messages, your cards - everybody who’s got in touch with us to say how saddened they are and angry that this decision has been made to close the theatre. All of us here at Epstein Entertainments Ltd are heartbroken and the decision wasn’t made lightly. We know how loved the venue is.”

History: Originally named Crane’s Music Hall and Crane Theatre, it became The Neptune in 1968. In 2011 the theatre reopened as the Epstein Theatre, named after Brian Epstein, the Beatles manager, following a £1.2m refurbishment. Epstein Entertainments Ltd were awarded the contract to operate the Epstein Theatre on behalf of the Council in October 2018.

Funding campaign: The theatre says they are still seeking alternative funding opportunities, and they’re now launching their own campaign to save the theatre; details of that will be available on their website. All productions up until Friday, 30 June 2023, will go ahead as planned. For all shows after this date, they’re aiming to transfer performances to other venues in the region.