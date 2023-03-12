Former Eurovision winner, Loreen has been announced as the final particpant for Eurovision this year, representing Sweden again after winning in 2012.
Liverpool will host Eurovision this year, in place of last year’s winner, Ukraine due to the ongoing war with Russia.
Two semi-finals will be held in the city on May 9 and May 11 before the Grand Final on May 13. Which countries will compete in which semi-final were decided at the allocation draw at St George’s Hall, on January 31 and more information can be found here.
Countries prequalified for the grand final
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Ukraine
All the countries taking part and their acts
- Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje
- Armenia: Brunette - Future Lover
- Australia: Voyager - Promise
- Austria: Teya & Salena - Who the Hell is Edgar?
- Azerbaijan: TuralTuranX - Tell Me More
- Belgium: Gustaph - Because of You
- Croatia: Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!
- Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou - Break a Broken Heart
- Czech Republic: Vesna - My Sister’s Crown
- Denmark: Reiley - Breaking My Heart
- Estonia: Alika - Bridges
- Finland: Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha
- France: La Zarra - Évidemment
- Georgia: Iru Khechanovi
- Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood and Glitter
- Greece: Victor Vernicos - What They Say
- Iceland: Diljá - Power
- Ireland: Wild Youth - We Are One
- Israel: Noa Kirel - Unicorn
- Italy: Marco Mengoni - Due Vite
- Latvia: Sudden Lights - Aija
- Lithuania: Monika Linkytė - Stay
- Malta: The Busker - Dance (Our Own Party)
- Moldova: Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna
- Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper - Burning Daylight
- Norway: Alessandra - Queen of Kings
- Poland: Blanca - Solo
- Portugal: Mimi Cat - Ai Coracao
- Romania: Theodor Andrei - D.G.T
- San Marino: Piqued Jacks - Like an Animal
- Serbia: Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava
- Slovenia: Joker Out - Carpe Diem
- Sweden: Loreen - Tattoo
- Spain: Blanca Paloma - Eaea
- Switzerland: Remo Forrer - Watergun
- United Kingdom: Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song
- Ukraine: TVORCHI - Heart of Steel
