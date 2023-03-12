Loreen is the latest, and last, to be confirmed as a participant in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Former Eurovision winner, Loreen has been announced as the final particpant for Eurovision this year, representing Sweden again after winning in 2012.

Liverpool will host Eurovision this year, in place of last year’s winner, Ukraine due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Two semi-finals will be held in the city on May 9 and May 11 before the Grand Final on May 13. Which countries will compete in which semi-final were decided at the allocation draw at St George’s Hall, on January 31 and more information can be found here.

LiverpoolWorld will be keeping you updated with everything Eurovision, including all of the acts performing in May.

Countries prequalified for the grand final

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Ukraine

All the countries taking part and their acts

Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje

Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje Armenia: Brunette - Future Lover

Brunette - Future Lover Australia: Voyager - Promise

Voyager - Promise Austria: Teya & Salena - Who the Hell is Edgar?

Teya & Salena - Who the Hell is Edgar? Azerbaijan: TuralTuranX - Tell Me More

TuralTuranX - Tell Me More Belgium: Gustaph - Because of You

Gustaph - Because of You Croatia: Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!

Let 3 - Mama ŠČ! Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou - Break a Broken Heart

Andrew Lambrou - Break a Broken Heart Czech Republic: Vesna - My Sister’s Crown

Vesna - My Sister’s Crown Denmark: Reiley - Breaking My Heart

Reiley - Breaking My Heart Estonia: Alika - Bridges

Alika - Bridges Finland: Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha

Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha France: La Zarra - Évidemment

La Zarra - Évidemment Georgia: Iru Khechanovi

Iru Khechanovi Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood and Glitter

Lord of the Lost - Blood and Glitter Greece: Victor Vernicos - What They Say

Victor Vernicos - What They Say Iceland : Diljá - Power

: Diljá - Power Ireland: Wild Youth - We Are One

Wild Youth - We Are One Israel: Noa Kirel - Unicorn

Noa Kirel - Unicorn Italy: Marco Mengoni - Due Vite

Marco Mengoni - Due Vite Latvia: Sudden Lights - Aija

Sudden Lights - Aija Lithuania: Monika Linkytė - Stay

Monika Linkytė - Stay Malta: The Busker - Dance (Our Own Party)

The Busker - Dance (Our Own Party) Moldova: Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna

Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper - Burning Daylight

Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper - Burning Daylight Norway: Alessandra - Queen of Kings

Alessandra - Queen of Kings Poland : Blanca - Solo

: Blanca - Solo Portugal: Mimi Cat - Ai Coracao

Mimi Cat - Ai Coracao Romania: Theodor Andrei - D.G.T

Theodor Andrei - D.G.T San Marino: Piqued Jacks - Like an Animal

Piqued Jacks - Like an Animal Serbia: Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava

Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava Slovenia: Joker Out - Carpe Diem

Joker Out - Carpe Diem Sweden: Loreen - Tattoo

Loreen - Tattoo Spain: Blanca Paloma - Eaea

Blanca Paloma - Eaea Switzerland: Remo Forrer - Watergun

Remo Forrer - Watergun United Kingdom: Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song

Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song Ukraine: TVORCHI - Heart of Steel

