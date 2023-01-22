Register
Eurovision 2023: All of the countries participating in the song contest in Liverpool and their acts

The countdown to Eurovision has begun.

By Emma Dukes
3 minutes ago

Liverpool is set to host the huge Eurovision Song Contest this year, in place of last year’s winner, Ukraine.

Two semi-finals will be held in the city on May 9 and May 11. Which countries will compete in which semi-final will be decided at the allocation draw at St George’s Hall, on January 31.

Some countries are already prequalified for the final, so they do not have to participate in the semi-finals.

    LiverpoolWorld will be keeping you updated with everything Eurovision, including all of the acts performing in May.

    Countries prequalified for the grand final

    • France
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • United Kingdom
    • Ukraine

    All of the countries which will compete in the semi-finals

    • Albania
    • Armenia
    • Australia
    • Austria
    • Azerbaijan
    • Belgium
    • Croatia
    • Cypus
    • Czech Republic
    • Denmark
    • Estonia
    • Finland
    • Georgia
    • Greece
    • Iceland
    • Ireland
    • Israel
    • Latvia
    • Lithuania
    • Malta
    • Moldova
    • Netherlands
    • Norway
    • Poland
    • Portugal
    • Romania
    • San Marino
    • Serbia
    • Slovenia
    • Sweden
    • Switzerland

    Acts we know so far

    Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi

    Belgium: Gustaph

    Gustaph won Eurosong 2023 and was chosen to represent Belgium in the Eurovision Song Contest. Image: Laurie Dieffembacq/Belga Mag/Getty

    Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou

    France: La Zarra

    Israel: Noa Kirel

    Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper

    Slovenia: Joker Out

    Ukraine: TVORCHI

    LiverpoolEurovision