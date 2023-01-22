The countdown to Eurovision has begun.

Liverpool is set to host the huge Eurovision Song Contest this year, in place of last year’s winner, Ukraine.

Two semi-finals will be held in the city on May 9 and May 11. Which countries will compete in which semi-final will be decided at the allocation draw at St George’s Hall, on January 31.

Advertisement

Some countries are already prequalified for the final, so they do not have to participate in the semi-finals.

Most Popular

LiverpoolWorld will be keeping you updated with everything Eurovision, including all of the acts performing in May.

Countries prequalified for the grand final

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Ukraine

Advertisement

Advertisement

All of the countries which will compete in the semi-finals

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Belgium

Croatia

Cypus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

Georgia

Greece

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Latvia

Lithuania

Malta

Moldova

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

San Marino

Serbia

Slovenia

Sweden

Switzerland

Acts we know so far

Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi

Advertisement

Belgium: Gustaph

Gustaph won Eurosong 2023 and was chosen to represent Belgium in the Eurovision Song Contest. Image: Laurie Dieffembacq/Belga Mag/Getty

Advertisement

Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou

France: La Zarra

Advertisement

Israel: Noa Kirel

Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper

Slovenia: Joker Out

Ukraine: TVORCHI

Advertisement