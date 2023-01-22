Liverpool is set to host the huge Eurovision Song Contest this year, in place of last year’s winner, Ukraine.
Two semi-finals will be held in the city on May 9 and May 11. Which countries will compete in which semi-final will be decided at the allocation draw at St George’s Hall, on January 31.
Some countries are already prequalified for the final, so they do not have to participate in the semi-finals.
LiverpoolWorld will be keeping you updated with everything Eurovision, including all of the acts performing in May.
Countries prequalified for the grand final
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Ukraine
All of the countries which will compete in the semi-finals
- Albania
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Belgium
- Croatia
- Cypus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- Georgia
- Greece
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Malta
- Moldova
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Slovenia
- Sweden
- Switzerland
Acts we know so far
Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi
Belgium: Gustaph
Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou
France: La Zarra
Israel: Noa Kirel
Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper
Slovenia: Joker Out
Ukraine: TVORCHI
