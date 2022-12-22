The shortlisted submissions will receive funding for further development.

Following the announcement of Eurovision Cultural Festival commissions in November, more than 600 submissions were received from artists all over Europe.

A panel of judges from Culture Liverpool, the Ukraine Institute, British Council and Liverpool UNESCO City of Music, have now shortlisted 55 submissions which will receive £2,000 funding for further research and development. A third of those shortlisted are submissions by Ukrainian artists, organisations or collaborators.

It is hoped those who weren’t successful in reaching the final 55 will still be involved in the overall cultural festival and Culture Liverpool are expected to make further annoncements around February.

Director of Culture Liverpool, Claire McColgan CBE, said: “These commissions will fulfil our promise to Ukraine and also enable artists to engage in Eurovision in a completely new way. We always wanted to do more than what you see on screen and this free festival will give thousands of people the opportunity to engage with brilliance from artists around the world.”

Liverpool Eurovision Cultural Festival

In November, Culture Liverpool issued a call out to artists, creatives, makers, musicians and performers for ideas towards creating an inclusive, thought-provoking,and diverse cultural festival in the lead up to Eurovision in May.

The aim is to bring together UK and Ukrainian artists and showcase the culture and ambition of Ukraine.

Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, said: “The cultural festival was one of the highlights of our bid. Liverpool’s track record of curating innovative, high-quality artistic events combined with our ambition and determination to pay tribute to our Ukrainian friends stood out to the judges. It demonstrated a real understanding of the importance of collaboration and what unforgettable moments can be created when we work together.”