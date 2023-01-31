The

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool will have the slogan “United by Music”, with its artwork showing hearts beating together.

The BBC revealed the slogan ahead of today’s Allocation Draw and said it “reflects the very origins of the contest”, which was originally created as a broadcasting experiment to bring Europe together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The United Kingdom is hosting Eurovision in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine, and the artwork was inspired by colours in both flags.

The live draw will take place at St George’s Hall and is available to stream on Eurovision’s YouTube Channel, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer today (January 31) from 7pm.

AJ and Rylan will present the event, with assistance from young people from a local school along with members of the Ukrainian community who have settled in Liverpool since the outbreak of the war in their country.

The Mayor of Turin, where last year’s Eurovision Song Contest was held, will hand Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, ‘the official keys of Eurovision’ at the Allocation Draw that determines which semi-final participating countries will compete in at the song contest.

Italy, France, Spain, Germany and the UK automatically have a place in the Grand Final because of how much they pay to enter and Ukraine also has a place due to being last year’s winners. However, the other 31 countries have been split into six ‘pots’ which will deterine which of the two semi-finals they will perfom in.

After the

Advertisement