Applications close soon!

Are you a lover of Eurovision and hoping to contribute to the huge song contest in Liverpool this year? We’ve got you covered.

The BBC have just announced new vacancies available so if you’re a Eurovision fan looking a new role, now is the time to apply!

Advertisement

The role

BBC Studios are looking for a team of Production Management Assistants to work on Eurovision this year.

The successful candidate will be a key contact and fully support the Production Coordinator and team in all aspects of the production. BBC Studios said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to work on this iconic event, and to be considered we are looking for a passionate and energetic individual that possesses experience in working within a busy and fast-paced team.”

Applications closed on January 27 and you can apply here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other opportunities