Tens of thousands of people are expected to travel to Liverpool and its surrounding areas this May, when the city hosts the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine.

The Eurovision Festival starts on May 1, with activities and events scheduled across the city, as well as a series of live shows beginning on May 8 and the Grand Final on May 13.

As well as Liverpool itself being busy during the festival and Eurovision weekend, it is expected that many people will be staying on the outskirts and surrounding areas, such as Wirral and Sefton, due to accommodation price hikes in the city. Due to this, public transport is expected to be busier than usual and MerseyTravel have issued top tips for safe and smooth travel.

May 7 and May 13 are expected to be especially busy due to the opening night at St George’s Hall and the Grand Final, so planning your journey ahead is essential!

MerseyTravel advice

If you live or are staying local…

Cycle and walk if you can – This will ease the pressure on transport services.

If you’re using public transport…

