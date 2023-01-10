Rylan and AJ Odudu will host the draw and handover ceremony.

The Mayor of Turin, where last year’s Eurovision Song Contest was held, is set to travel to Liverpool for a handover ceremony hosted by Rylan and AJ Odudu.

Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson will be given the ‘official keys of Eurovision’ at the Allocation Draw that determines which semi-final participating countries will compete in at the Eurovision Song Contest.

According to the BBC, young people from a local Liverpool school, as well as members of the Ukrainian community who have settled in the city, will be involved in the allocation announcement.

The draw will take place on January 31 at St George’s Hall and be broadcasted live on the official Eurovision YouTube channel and on BBC TWO from 7pm and BBC iPlayer.

Italy, France, Spain, Germany and the UK automatically have a place in the Grand Final because of how much they pay to enter and Ukraine also has a place due to being last year’s winners.

Not only will we find out the running order of the two semi-finals, but January 31 will also be the night the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest’s new look and slogan is unveiled.

