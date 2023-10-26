Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Eurovision brought ‘much needed’ £54m boost to Liverpool

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said the contest was ‘a vital shot in the arm’ for the local economy, creating thousands of jobs.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 17:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Eurovision Song Contest gave Liverpool a ‘much-needed’ boost of almost £55m, the council has said.

Research commissioned by the local authority shows a total of 473,000 people attended Eurovision events in the city, with an additional 306,000 visitors heading to Liverpool for the celebrations.

Staging the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, Liverpool hosted the two semi-finals and grand final at the M&S Bank Arena in May, as well as a two-week cultural festival and Eurovision Village.

Most Popular

Economic boost

The economy across the city region made a net profit of £54.8m and the official EuroVillage, located at the Pier Head saw 250,000 visitors across the ten day period. Throughout May, 175,000 city centre hotel rooms were sold - the best month on record since 2018.

Well above the council’s predicted £25m economic boost, Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said the contest was ‘a vital shot in the arm’ for the local economy, creating thousands of jobs.

Visitor views

People who visited the city for Eurovision festivities reported an overwhelmingly positive experience. In a survey, 89% of those questioned felt it was a safe event and 88 per cent praised its inclusivity.

Ninety-six per cent of those surveyed said they wuld recommend Liverpool as a destination to visit and 42% of overseas visitors said the city’s staging of the event had a positive impact on how they viewed the UK.

An additional survey by the official Eurovision Fan Club – the OGAEs – found that 99% of their members felt welcomed in the city and 98% loved the ‘undeniable festival atmosphere’.

What has been said?

Leader of Liverpool City Council, Councillor Liam Robinson, said ‘the figures speak for themselves’ and ‘local businesses were on the receiving end of a much-needed boost’.

He added that Eurovision gave the city ‘an unparalleled stage’ to showcase its ‘heart and soul’ and that the research can also provide insight into hosting major events in the future.

“It was a milestone moment in our city’s history, and now we’re more than ready for the next one,” Mr Robinson said.

Related topics:LiverpoolCouncilPeople