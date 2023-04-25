Eurovision is being brought into care homes across Merseyside

Care home residents across Merseyside that might not be able to venture out to enjoy the multitude of Eurovision celebrations taking place across the region will still be able to join in the fun.

A series of initiatives by arts organisations will bring the joy of the Song Contest to older people and those living with dementia and other neurological conditions. Each organisation has developed their own special Eurovision show using performance and music.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Working with Liverpool City Council, National Museums Liverpool, Nwoko Arts, and A Handbag of Harmonies will tour the ‘immersive digital experience’ to homes this May.

Alicia Smith, divisional manager at Culture Liverpool, said: "This is the thing with Eurostreet and Eurolearn, really we’re bringing Eurovision to them, and I think that’s what’s really key about it as well. You can come into town, you can see the shows, we’ve got our Euro village, we’ve got everything that’s going to be really exciting. But actually, if you want to celebrate in your neighbourhood, then Eurovision will be there for you. That’s what’s been really great about this whole thing."

Carol Rogers, director of House of Memories at National Museums Liverpool, said: "It’s about bringing a bit of joy back into people’s lives, and recognising that elders have fantastic memories to share."

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday, residents at Sedgemoor Dementia Support Hub in Norris Green were given a preview of what’s set to roll out across care homes in Merseyside for Eurovision and seemed suitably impressed.

Chris said: “Absolutely amazing, amazing. As I said, it beats sitting at home, watching the television. I’d go to this every day if I could.”

Advertisement

Advertisement